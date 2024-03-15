Começou hoje a transferência dos primeiros utentes para as novas instalações das Urgências dos HUC
Começou hoje, ao final da tarde, a transferência dos primeiros utentes do antigo edifício das Urgências dos Hospitais da Universidade de Coimbra (HUC), da Unidade Local de Saúde de Coimbra (ULS Coimbra), para as novas instalações. O Conselho de Administração (CA) acompanhou os profissionais de saúde nestes primeiros momentos de mudança e “o balanço é francamente positivo”.
“É uma enorme satisfação ver os primeiros utentes serem transferidos para este novo edifício, uma semana antes da data com que nos tínhamos comprometido”, frisa o Presidente do Conselho de Administração da ULS Coimbra, Alexandre Lourenço, acrescentando: “o nosso deadline era o dia 21 de março, mas graças ao trabalho de muita gente, muito dedicada, foi possível antecipar o início da transferência dos primeiros doentes uma semana, algo que nos deixa com um sentimento de missão cumprida e ainda com mais vontade de passar à fase seguinte”.
Elsa Gaspar, Adjunta do Diretor do Serviço de Urgência de Adultos, garantiu que “a transferência está a andar a bom ritmo, como previsto, e previsivelmente os doentes estarão todos na nova área até amanhã de manhã”. A enfermeira Helena Fernandes, Enfermeira Gestora do Serviço de Urgência de Adultos, reiterou esta informação frisando, também, a “enorme satisfação que é poder dar início ao processo de transferência dos utentes para as novas instalações”.
Os primeiros utentes começaram a ser transferidos hoje, por voltas das 17 horas, tendo a transferência começado pelos utentes triados com pulseiras azuis, verdes e amarelas. “Está tudo a correr muito bem, com esta primeira fase da transferência”, sublinha Alexandre Lourenço, que deixa um compromisso: “estamos a trabalhar para ter toda a Urgência renovada até ao final de setembro, antes do período sazonal de outono-inverno. É esse o compromisso do Conselho de Administração em relação às novas instalações das Urgências”.
A transferência de utentes vai decorrer durante a noite de hoje e até amanhã.
I appreciate, lead to I found just what I was looking for.
You have ended my fokur day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day.
Bye https://Www.Waste-Ndc.pro/community/profile/tressa79906983/
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about online casino.
Regards https://personaljournal.ca/dpx1wy6k5v
You really make it seem really easy along with your presentation but I find thius matter to be actually one thing which I believe I might
by no means understand. It kind of feels too complicated and very
wide forr me. I’m loloking ahead onn yourr subsequent post, I will atempt
tto get the hold of it! https://icelandcasinos.wordpress.com/
This iis a good tiip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Brief but very accurate information… Many thanks for sharing this one.
A must read article! https://icelandcasinos.wordpress.com/
If yyou would like to get a good deal freom thius article then you have to apply such methods to your won blog. https://www.pearltrees.com/alexx22x/item602704250
always i useed too rea smaller content that as well clear their motive, and that is also happening
with thjs paragraph which I am reading at this place. https://telegra.ph/How-to-Start-Playing-at-Online-Casinos-06-10
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of
plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has
a lott of completely unique content I’veeither authored myself or outsourced but it looks like
a lot of it is popping it up all over tthe weeb without my
agreement. Do you know any solutions to help prevent content from being stolen?
I’d truly appreciate it. https://iceland-casinos.blogspot.com/2024/06/how-to-start-playing-at-online-casinos.html
This paragraph iis actually a goood one it assists new net
users, who are wishing in favor of blogging. https://telegra.ph/How-to-Choose-the-Best-Casino-06-11-3
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on casino.
Regards https://caramellaapp.com/milanmu1/OcULcFqJh/online-casinos
I knpw this site provides quality based articles or reviews aand other
information, is there any other website which offers these things in quality? https://www.pearltrees.com/alexx22x/item602704250
Spot on with thjs write-up, I really believe this site needs a lot more attention.
I’ll probably be baqck again to see more, tanks for the
info! https://Free-Ebooks.net/profile/1566606/kaney-done
Just wish to say your article is as astonishing.
The clearness in your poset iss simply spectacular and i
could assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your
permission let me to grab your feed to keep up too date with forthcoming
post. Thanks a million and please carry on the gratifying work. https://sites.google.com/view/evolution-of-the-game/%D0%B3%D0%BE%D0%BB%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%BD%D0%B0-%D1%81%D1%82%D0%BE%D1%80%D1%96%D0%BD%D0%BA%D0%B0?authuser=6
These are actually wonderful ideas iin on the topic of blogging.
Yoou have touched some nice things here. Anny wway keep uup wrinting. https://thestuffofsuccess.com/2024/02/07/wild-joker-casino-online-review-embark-on-a-thrilling-adventure/
Appreciating the hard work youu put into your site
and detailed information you present. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed information. Fantastic read!
I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m influding your RSS
feeds to my Google account. https://Www.project1999.com/forums/member.php?u=274408
I have been browsing onmline greater than 3 hours as of late, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article
like yours. It’s pretty price enough for me. Personally, if all site
owners andd bloggers made just right contet material as you probably did, the web shall
be mucch more useful than ever before. https://kauainownews.com/whats-open/listing/professional-services/king567/1651/
Hey There. I found your blog usiong msn. This iis an extremely well written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and copme back to read
more of your useful info. Thanks for thee post.
I’ll certainly return. https://Roomstyler.com/users/alexbelov11