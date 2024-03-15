diario as beiras
Começou hoje a transferência dos primeiros utentes para as novas instalações das Urgências dos HUC

15 de março às 21h20
Começou hoje, ao final da tarde, a transferência dos primeiros utentes do antigo edifício das Urgências dos Hospitais da Universidade de Coimbra (HUC), da Unidade Local de Saúde de Coimbra (ULS Coimbra), para as novas instalações. O Conselho de Administração (CA) acompanhou os profissionais de saúde nestes primeiros momentos de mudança e “o balanço é francamente positivo”.

“É uma enorme satisfação ver os primeiros utentes serem transferidos para este novo edifício, uma semana antes da data com que nos tínhamos comprometido”, frisa o Presidente do Conselho de Administração da ULS Coimbra, Alexandre Lourenço, acrescentando: “o nosso deadline era o dia 21 de março, mas graças ao trabalho de muita gente, muito dedicada, foi possível antecipar o início da transferência dos primeiros doentes uma semana, algo que nos deixa com um sentimento de missão cumprida e ainda com mais vontade de passar à fase seguinte”.

Elsa Gaspar, Adjunta do Diretor do Serviço de Urgência de Adultos, garantiu que “a transferência está a andar a bom ritmo, como previsto, e previsivelmente os doentes estarão todos na nova área até amanhã de manhã”. A enfermeira Helena Fernandes, Enfermeira Gestora do Serviço de Urgência de Adultos, reiterou esta informação frisando, também, a “enorme satisfação que é poder dar início ao processo de transferência dos utentes para as novas instalações”.

Os primeiros utentes começaram a ser transferidos hoje, por voltas das 17 horas, tendo a transferência começado pelos utentes triados com pulseiras azuis, verdes e amarelas. “Está tudo a correr muito bem, com esta primeira fase da transferência”, sublinha Alexandre Lourenço, que deixa um compromisso: “estamos a trabalhar para ter toda a Urgência renovada até ao final de setembro, antes do período sazonal de outono-inverno. É esse o compromisso do Conselho de Administração em relação às novas instalações das Urgências”.

A transferência de utentes vai decorrer durante a noite de hoje e até amanhã.

